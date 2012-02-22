IP-based metro, long-haul provider chooses T-VIPS TVG425 gateways

T-VIPS America recently announced that a top provider of IP-based metro and long-haul services has purchased TVG425 transport stream gateway for real-time contribution and distribution of broadcast-quality MPEG transport streams over its worldwide media and content delivery networks.

The video gateway will transport high-quality video all over the world for the company’s broadcast customers. Customers range from those looking for global content delivery of a major live event over IP to enterprise video communications and wholesale customers. The gateway leverages the inherent flexibility of IP and Ethernet and provides output diversity and input switching capabilities that enable cost-effective and IP video transport networks.

The gateway provides transparent handling of up to eight independent MPEG transport streams (TS), as well as flexible interfacing with support for ASI, Ethernet and SONET/SDH. Each stream may be sent to multiple destinations over an IP network.

It also provides real-time integrity monitoring of IP streams and the transport stream content, with graphical information about the various programs and their associated components. With its monitoring and switching capabilities, the TVG425 can provide redundancy protection for all its input streams.