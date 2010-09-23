IneoQuest Technologies launches Expedus DVA QoE, QoS monitor

IneoQuest Technologies has made available Expedus DVA, an advanced headend video probe for simultaneous management of content quality and transport availability.

Expedus DVA monitors both quality of service (QoS) and quality of experience (QoE) for hundreds of programs. Timely diagnosis of QoS issues allows for proactive response before QoE degradation occurs. QoE verification at the headend ensures that the original video and audio meet quality requirements. By correlating QoS and QoE management performance and delivering rich image visualization capabilities, Expedus DVA reduces mean time to repair issues while improving viewer satisfaction.

For easy association of delivery performance with specific video scenes, Expedus DVA features video thumbnails and picture visualization. Its modular capabilities also include loudness and dialnorm monitoring, ad insertion analysis, perceptual quality verification of video and audio, and in-depth decoding of SI/PSI/PSIP tables.