Indian TV network adds LiveU mobile uplink technology

Zee, India’s largest satellite TV network, is implementing LiveU’s flagship LU60 uplink technology to provide enhanced live news and entertainment content for its satellite channels.

Zee also broadcasts internationally to other countries around Asia-Pacific, EMEA and the Americas.

Local 24/7 support and service is provided by LiveU’s Indian distributor, LAMHAS Satellite Services, which has been working in India’s broadcast industry for many years. Zee News selected LiveU after evaluating bonded uplink systems around India.