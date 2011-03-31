India TV selects Kahuna production switchers

India TV has ordered five Snell Kahuna HD/SD multiformat production switchers to support its 24/7 live news operation.

The Kahuna switchers, three of which have already been installed, are a central component in India TV's new 125,000sq-ft broadcast center in Noida, India. The switchers, which replace rented equipment, are enhancing the broadcaster’s production capacity as India TV expands to multichannel operation.

India TV is currently on-air with a single Hindi-language channel, but it will soon add an additional three channels to its lineup.

During live news production, India TV producers can use the Kahuna to add complex, multilayered effects that might otherwise have required expensive post-production work. Kahuna's multiformat capabilities for the seamless mixing of SD sources into HD broadcasts will provide a smooth migration path to HD.