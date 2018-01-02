IMT-Vislink Begins Shipping HCAM 4K Wireless Camera

SARASOTA, FLA.—IMT-Vislink, which is owned by xG Technology, is kicking 2018 off with the launch of its 4K UHD wireless camera system, HCAM.

The HCAM is designed to be used for sporting events and is expected to be used at the 2018 Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games, according to the company’s press release. The first HCAM system was delivered to Broadcast RF.

“HCAM systems are driving the worldwide migration from existing H.264 technology to HEVC and low-latency 4K UHD for wireless camera systems,” said George Schmitt, executive chairman and CEO of xG Technology in the press release.