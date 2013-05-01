IMT features GL digital fixed link at NAB Show

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) showcased its GL Digital Fixed Link System, a modular complete microwave fixed link system, at the 2013 NAB Show.

Available in all microwave bands from 2GHz to 23GHz, the GL Digital Fixed Link System can be configured as a split indoor/outdoor or completely indoor system. From duplex systems built in a IRU mainframe to sophisticated hot-standby diversity systems, a wide and growing variety of modules make it simple to fulfill any system requirement.

All new modules are backward-compatible with existing systems, ensuring the GL System can grow and evolve with a user’s changing needs and technologies.

IMT’s latest GL Series modem card, the UNM/3, is a full-duplex card. In addition to offering all the features of its predecessor, the UNM/2, the UNM/3 provides two separate ASI inputs and outputs, as well as a transparent Ethernet port.