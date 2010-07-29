I-MOVIX to feature SprintCam Vvs HD

I-MOVIX will highlight the newly launched SprintCam Vvs HD ultra-slow-motion system for live HD broadcast production at IBC2010.

SprintCam Vvs HD operates at frame rates of up to 2700fps in 1080i50 or up to 5800fps in 720p60 (more than 100 times slower than live action) and provides instant replay at native HD resolution and image quality. SprintCam Vvs HD is optimized for shoulder-mounted portable shooting.



New features include a dual output allowing a camera operator to shoot and record at the same time, segmented memory, ramping of speed within a replay and integration of both live and replay view on the viewfinder.



I-MOVIX also will showcase the newly released SprintCam V3 HD with enhanced functionality, including image capture at frame rates of between 150fps to 2000fps and instant replay in 1080i resolution.

See I-MOVIX at IBC2010 Stand 10.D29.

