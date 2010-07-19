I-MOVIX rolls out SprintCam Vvs HD

I-MOVIX has rolled out SprintCam Vvs HD, an ultra-slow-motion system for live HD broadcast production. The system operates at frame rates up to 2,700fps in 1080i50 or up to 5800fps in 720p60 (more than 100 times slower than live action) and provides instant replay at native high-definition resolution and image quality.

Optimized for shoulder-mounted portable shooting, new features include a dual output allowing a camera operator to shoot and record at the same time, segmented memory, ramping of speed within a replay, and integration of both live- and replay-view on the viewfinder.

The SprintCam Vvs HD system comprises the latest generation of Vision Research high-speed HD camera; an operational control panel providing broadcast-quality color matrix and control of frame rate choice; a slow-motion remote allowing the user to select a video sequence and instantly replay it with an HD-SDI output for live broadcast or storage on any HD-SDI recorder for a later use; and the camera control unit, providing control of the slow-motion instant replay, camera control, and data interface between the camera, EVS server or SDI recorder.