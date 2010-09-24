IMG Sports Media streamlines HD studio productions with EVS technology

Mediahouse, the London-based facility division of IMG Sports Media, has upgraded its EVS servers and associated software applications as part of a major upgrade of its studio and post-production facilities.

Much of the work, including a complete upgrade from SD to HD, is related to a 24-hour content service for international licensees of the Premier League. Twelve XT[2]+ HD servers and 16 IPDirector suites from EVS are used in the production of 380 live Premier League games per season, "The Football League Show" for the BBC, and Scottish Premier League as well as Premier League games for ESPN UK.

The EVS servers ingest A/V content from multiple feeds. The software suites are used to control the servers, log and browse media content, generate highlights and transfer files to and from post production.

EVS technology has been integrated with Avid Media Composer editing stations, Vizrt Ardome archive systems and Pebble Beach transmission equipment.