Imagineer Systems to Launch v3 of mocha Pro, mocha AE at NAB



At this year’s NAB Show, Imagineer Systems will launch version 3 (v3) of mocha Pro and mocha AE, two planar tracking systems.Customers who purchase mocha AE v2.5 or mocha Pro v2.5 between now and April 16, 2012 will receive the new v3 upgrades at no cost.



The mocha product family includes mocha AE, a stand-alone planar tracking and rotoscoping utility optimized for After Effects, Apple Final Cut Pro and Motion users; and mocha Pro, an intelligent planar tracking utility for post production and visual effects.



New v3 features include: rotoscoping tools, layer and project management utilities, 3D camera solver for 3D camera tracking for After Effects and FBX formats, and keyboard shortcuts and interface improvements all designed to increase productivity.



To see a preview video highlighting new version 3 features, check out imagineersystems.com.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19.Imagineer Systems will be at booth SL2024.



