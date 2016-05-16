Imagine Unveils Unified Distribution Initiative

BOSTON—At the annual INTX show, Imagine Communications has debuted a new unified distribution initiative designed to accelerate modernization of video service providers’ networks through the transition to Internet-based networks. Imagine’s new technology plans to address OTT delivery and ad insertion infrastructure issues by consolidating it into a software-based HTTP network that uses Adaptive Bitrate technology.

Part of the unified initiative is the Selenio Video Delivery Edge, an HTTP-to-UDP gateway that enables operators to streamline the consolidation of legacy and next-gen networks. The Selenio system converts ABR-based content into transport stream-compatible signals that are delivered through existing set-top boxes. Selenio also uses the ad insertion technology currently used to provide commercial spots to Internet-connected devices, replacing outdated hardware-based ad splicers.

Other components of the distribution initiative include SelenioFlex, SelenioNext, Selenio One and xG AIM.

Additional features of the unified distribution approach, according to Imagine, include a path to deployment of next-generation ad insertion infrastructure; ad targeting capabilities, as well as the option to modify, move and change ads and channel lineups; helps with migration to an IP-based datacenter environment; improved video quality; and migration to HTTP-based infrastructure.

Imagine will demonstrate its new unified distribution initiative at booth 1644 during the INTX show, which runs from May 16-18 in Boston.