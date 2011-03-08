Imagine shows ICE Video Platform at CableLabs Winter Conference

Imagine Communications demonstrated at the CableLabs Winter Conference 2011 the ICE Video Platform, a hybrid hardware/software deinterlacing solution that enables cable operators to deliver vibrant picture quality on multiple screens while saving infrastructure and bandwidth.

The company featured a live iPad demonstration of today's traditional software-only multiscreen transcoders compared to the ICE platform.

Cable operators are struggling with the complete mismatch between interlaced HDTV video and the progressive displays on mobile PCs, tablets and smart phones, said Imagine Communications vice president of product marketing Chris Gordon.

A key ingredient to offering a quality mobile viewing experience is video deinterlacing. The ICE Video Platform’s hybrid architecture leverages deinterlacing technology that is unavailable in software-only solutions.