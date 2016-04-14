Imagine Introduces Epic Next-Gen Operational Platform

DALLAS—Imagine Communications has announced a new operational management and orchestration platform, the Epic, which is designed to assimilate IT-based environments into the broadcasting realm. The company has also introduced the first product built on the Epic platform, the Epic Multiviewer (Epic MV).

The Epic MV is a software-based and UHD-ready IP multiviewer for hybrid and high-powered production, acquisition, origination and distribution requirements. It is powered by Zenium, Imagine’s media processing platform, and scales and evolves to meet future monitoring requirements, per the company.

The device includes all of the features of the Platinum SX Hybrid and select features from the Platinum SX-Pro multiviewers. Some of the unit’s new capabilities include support for high-capacity SDI over IP, 3G-SDI and linear compressed IP sources; support for UHD outputs and UHD-capable inputs; and monitoring-by-exception functionality.

Imagine says the Epic MV runs on Hewlett Packard Enterprise servers and other commercial-off-the-shelf platforms. It provide native support for MPEG-2 and H.264/AVC compressed video streams delivered over IP-connected networks.

The company also revealed the Selenio One, a unified software-based platform that can control, manage, scale and evolve compression operations and capabilities across target applications. The latest addition to the Selenio product family allows companies to consolidate compression capabilities into a single platform.

Imagine will debut the Epic MV and Selenio One at the 2016 NAB show at booth N2502. Both products will then be released in June.