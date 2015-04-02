Imagine Communications Anchors New NEP Australia HD OB Truck

SYDNEY– Imagine Communications announced that it supplied its Platinum IP3 routing platform to NEP Australia. The router will be deployed in NEP Australia’s new HD broadcast trailer.



The Platinum IP3 router switches multiple signals in the same frame. Additionally, NEP Australia specified the MADI option on the IP3, allowing it to route multiplexed audio data as well as discrete audio. The truck also supports 32 cameras, multiple replay devices and a large number of auxiliary audio and video inputs. For major events, the truck needs to support as many as six transmission outputs.



The Platinum IP3 provides a broad range of additional functionality—including multiplexing and de-multiplexing, signal distribution, audio MADI and sophisticated multiviewer capabilities—in a single router platform. Additionally, the Platinum IP3 Router facilitates the move to hybrid networks with IP broadcast infrastructure alongside traditional broadcast audio and video networks, making it compatible for the transition to software-defined networks.



The new truck will enter service in the second half of 2015. It will be followed by another truck with the same design specifications, also incorporating an Imagine Communications Platinum IP3 router.

