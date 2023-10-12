Ikegami to Focus on 4K Broadcast Production Gear at 2023 NAB New York

MAHWAH, NJ—Ikegami will promote the latest additions to its product range at NAB Show New York in the Javits Center, Oct. 25-26.

Exhibit highlights will include the UHK-X600, a broadcast-quality Full-HD studio/EFP camera built to withstand the rigors of OB and EFP as well as studio operation. It can be pedestal or tripod mounted or operated over the shoulder. At the front end are three 2/3-inch oversampling UHD CMOS sensors providing 1000 TVL resolution, minimal aliasing, plus 2000 lux sensitivity at f10 (60p). Standard features include full support for Hybrid Log Gamma HDR with the ability to select between BT.2020 and BT.709 chroma spaces. Global shutter imagers minimize artifacts when televising LED screen walls or flash/strobe-illuminated stage environments.

Also at its booth is the Ikegami UHL-43 4K-upgradeable 3-CMOS Full-HD compact multipurpose HDR WCG camera, a compact box-style camera designed for applications such as robotic studios, live-event broadcasting, parliamentary television and point-of-view image capture. The camera head can be used on practically any support device such as a remote pan & tilt, long-reach arm or overhead mount.

Ikegami UHL-43 (Image credit: Ikegami)

The UHL-43 employs three 2/3-inch UHD CMOS sensors in the same workflow and remote control structure as Ikegami’s Unicam XE series UHK-X600, UHK-X700 and UHK-750 cameras. Unlike cameras using a single chip or pixel-offset technology, the integration of three UHD resolution CMOS sensors and prism optics provides true 2000 TVL capture resolution, high quality color reproduction and complete freedom from color aliasing.

Available as a Full-HD model, the UHL-43 can be upgraded to deliver 4K-UHD. HLG HDR is supported as standard in HD and UHD.

Ikegami will also showcase the HQLM-3120W, a 31-inch 4K/Full-HD HDR WCG master reference monitor, designed for use as a full 4K master reference monitor in television production studios, postproduction suites, master control rooms and playout centers. It employs an LED-illuminated 31.1 inch pixel LCD panel with full 4096 x 2160 resolution. This has a wide viewing angle allowing critical content evaluation within up to 178 degrees horizontal and vertical. Other performance parameters include high contrast ratio (1500:1 typical) and a wide chroma gamut, meeting the ITU-R BT.2020 standard specified for broadcast quality program production and international distribution.

Ikegami HQLM-3120W reference monitor (Image credit: Ikegami)

A 4K signal source can be connected to the HQLM-3120W via four 3G-SDI inputs (square division or two-sample interleave). Also provided are 12G-SDI 4K inputs plus a 3G/HD-SDI input and an HDMI input. In addition to its picture monitoring capabilities, the HQLM-3120W is equipped to operate as a waveform monitor and vectorscope. It can also display vertical-interval timecode, eight channel SDI-embedded audio level and closed-caption subtitles. Audio output is available through the monitor’s internal stereo speakers, stereo headphone jack and stereo line out.

Ikegami will be in Booth 623. Click here to register for the show.