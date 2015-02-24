Ikegami to Exhibit Super Hi Vision 8K at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Ikegami will exhibit extremely high-resolution Super Hi Vision 8K technology at this year’s NAB Show. Also on display will be a new 4K camera and base station compatible with existing Ikegami Unicam cameras.

Ikegami will present the latest in HD picture quality, CMOS technology and convenient features. Ikegami indicates that CMOS sensors now meet and even exceed the performance of CCDs in broadcast cameras with respect to sensitivity, signal to noise ratio, resolution, power consumption, format flexibility, and no vertical smear.

HC-HD300

Visitors will see the HC-HD300, a new docking style studio/field camera in Ikegami’s Unicam HD product line, which features a newly developed 1/3-inch 3-CMOS optical block design. Another new Unicam HD camera is the HDK-65C with native, multi-format 2.5 million pixel and 2/3-inch CMOS sensors. It’s available as a single-format system but software upgradeable to additional HD formats. It features digital processing and a low-profile docking camera head for fiber, triax or wireless applications.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Ikegami will be in booth C7725. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com