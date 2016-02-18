Ikegami Launches UHK-430 4K/HD Camera

NEUSS, GERMANY—Ikegami’s new portable 4K/HD camera system, the UHK-430, will hit the road for its official unveiling, as it will debut at CABSAT 2016. Part of the Ikegami’s new Unicam XE series, the UHK-430 features three 4K-native 2/3-inch CMOS sensors that provide full 3840x2160 UHD resolution and depth of field for studio and outdoor production.

UHK-430

The camera features a two-piece construction that allows UHK-430’s sensor and lens head to be detached as a compact unit for deployment on support devices. The head can be operated up to 50 meters and can be replaced by other assemblies, like a Super 35mm large-sensor front-end. Additional features for the UHK-430 include a B4 bayonet mount that is compatible with 2/3-inch HD lenses, an optional SE-U430 expander, 12G and IP CCU outputs, and a new Ikegami processor that allows 40 gigabits uncompressed baseband video transmission.

Ikegami’s CCU-430 is designed to work with the UHK-430 for migration from HD to 4K live production. Features of the CCU-430 include switchable 4x3G-SDI 4K output as well as HD output, an optional plug-in board, a built-in 40 gigabits per second optical transceiver for full bandwidth 4K resolution signal transmission between camera and CCU, uncompressed RGB 4:4:4 signals, dual HD outputs, and Gigabit Ethernet data port.

The UHK-430 also features the iLog, which can be used to achieve high contrast for wide dynamic range. Based on logarithmic gamma processing, it allows more image information to be retained for greater headroom and color grading.

Ikegami will demonstrate the UHK-430 camera at its booth, B1-40, during CABSAT 2016, which will take place March 8-10 in Dubai.