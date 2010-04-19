Ikegami debuts CSU-3D camera-switching unit

At the 2010 NAB Show, Ikegami debuted its CSU-3D camera-switching unit, which supports up to four pairs of HD cameras for use in shooting stereoscopic 3-D television productions. The CSU-3D is a vital component for shooting major events in 3-D HD, such as football and baseball games or rock concerts.

The unit, working together with a maintenance control panel and four operation control panels, provides extensive set-up control for optimization of each camera and subsequent parallel operational control for the four pairs of HD cameras. The CSU-3D ensures that any subsequent camera adjustments are shared precisely by each camera pair, thus maintaining matched camera settings for optimum 3-D HD image capture.