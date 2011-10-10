iKan intros shoulder mount system for ENG cameras

Ikan and Canon USA have collaborated to offer a camera shoulder-mount solution, the Stealth-ENG.

Designed for the Canon XF305 high-definition camcorder, the company said its Stealth-ENG will also accommodate any mid-sized/hybrid camcorder with the precision that only a fully adjustable baseplate and offset arm can provide.

A member of ikan’s Elements Evolution 2.0 family, the Stealth-ENG includes the EV2 Adjustable Camcorder Baseplate, featuring an integrated tripod plate, two 2in 15mm rods, mounting holes for the ikan Elements Quick Release Wedge and Elements Handle Arm.

The device features adjustable pad positions, 100mm offset adjustment, 35mm height adjustment, over-the-shoulder mounting plate for “QRC-GOLD” Gold Mount Battery Plate, and 105mm Horizontal and 17mm vertical adjustment ranges.