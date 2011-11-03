Ikan intros ENG LED light kits

Ikan (www.ikancorp.com) has introduced five new precertified light kits featuring the company's ID 1000, ID 500 and iLED 312 lights, for crews on the go or in the studio.

The new line of ikan kits are designed around smaller lighting units, making them lighter and better suited for confined spaces. Other location kits contain larger lights for covering open areas and scenes that require more brightness.

For example, ikan's small Interview Light Kit includes three ultra-lightweight portable light stands, two iLED 312 LED lights for use as fill or back light and one ID 500 LED light for use as a key light. It also includes two durable utility light bags, two light diffusers, three power cords, four Sony L series style DV batteries and two dual battery chargers.

Each iLED 312 LED light features a bright (3ft/722 lux) wide-angle beam pattern, daylight to tungsten adjustability (3200K to 6500 K), intensity dimmer, on-board battery life indicator and dual battery life capabilities. Ikan's ID 500 LED Light also features a bright (3ft/2550 lux at 5600K) wide-angle beam pattern, bank switching, on-board dimming, built-in intensity amplifiers, pro power mounting options and a remote control.

The kits, with either three or four lights with associated equipment, are priced from $1,699 to $2,699.