IHSE USA To Show Next-Generation HD-KVM Switch Solutions at NAB



At the 2012 NAB Show, IHSE USA will unveil new and upgraded products for its high-definition HD-KVM matrix switch solutions, including the Draco Tera 48 and 80 series of switch matrix frames for HD DVI and SD/HD/3G-SDI; multi-format versions of the Draco Tera extenders for CAT-x; and the new XV series of fiber optic extenders to connect devices up to 10km from the switch fabric.



These switch products are compatible with the established Draco Tera 160 and 288 Enterprise Series of HD-KVM matrix switch products, which automatically detect whether a connected device should be configured as an input or output port.The scalable Draco Tera is offered in four frame sizes, with support for digital video resolutions up to 1920 x 1200 @ 60HZ, 1080/60p, and 2K, as well as USB 2.0, bi-directional audio, and serial data interfaces.Flex-Port technology enables total flexibility of input and output ports and intelligent video encoding optimizes video and data signals for outstanding visual display.



Also on display will be new offerings for SD/HD/3G-SDI video routing, USB 2.0 high speed embedded extenders, and Draco Tera’s specialized SFP modules for long distance fiber connections and mini HD-BNC options.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. IHSE USA will be at booth SL10724.

