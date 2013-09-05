IFEN, WORK Microwave release new software for GNSS simulator

IFEN, in partnership with WORK Microwave, has released software update V.1.9 for the NavX-NCS GNSS multifrequency simulator product line.

Leveraging new features and functionalities, users have the flexibility to support a wide range of constellations, frequencies, and channels for research and development of GNSS safety and professional applications, as well as system integration and production testing of mass market applications, such as automotive satellite navigation, mobile phone applications, chipsets, and handheld personal navigation devices.

A key new enhancement to the NavX-NCS solution is comprehensive support of China's BeiDou-2 navigation satellite system.

By enabling real-time simulation of second-generation BeiDou satellite signals, also referred to as BeiDou-2, NavX-NCS expands a user's GNSS signal capability beyond GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and SBAS constellations.