IDX Releases Adaptable Li-Ion Charger

LOS ANGELES—IDX has announced the release of the LC-2A, a new Li-ion charger that features interchangeable interface plates with the ability to charge 7.2V/7.4V Canon, Panasonic and Sony batteries.

The 2-Channel charger is able to simultaneously charge two batteries in any combination of compatible modes. The charger also features a 100-240V AC input.

IDX will release the LC-2A in September. It will also be on display at IDX’s booth, 11.C25, at IBC 2015, which takes place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.

IDX is a manufacturer of Li-ion battery systems for the audio, broadcast, cinema and video industries.