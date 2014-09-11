IBC2014: Telestream Wirecast Launches New Live Streaming for Microsoft Azure

AMSTERDAM — Telestream is teaming up with Microsoft Azure Media Services. This collaboration makes Azure Media Services a live streaming destination in the upcoming release of Telestream’s Wirecast streaming production software. Taking advantage of the direct connection from Wirecast to the Microsoft Azure Media Services ecosystem, large-scale streaming broadcasts can leverage the dynamic scalability, reliability, redundancy and minimum capital investment the cloud offers when streaming live to large audiences with myriad devices.



Microsoft Azure recently announced the public preview of its Live Streaming offering. The same live streaming platform that delivered the 2014 Winter Games and 2014 FIFA World Cup to broadcasters globally, including RTMP ingest capabilities, will now be available in public preview to all customers with the same level of scalability, uptime and reliability.



“Few companies have the in-house technical expertise to put all the pieces together for streaming content on a global scale," said Barbara Dehart, vice president of Desktop Products at Telestream. “Yet when it comes to streaming live events, there is only one chance to get it right. The combination of Wirecast and Microsoft Azure allows our mutual customers to reach the largest digital audience possible with minimum capital investment.”



Azure Media Services enables broadcast quality media workflows that are easy to set up, maintain and scale. Users can target all of today’s most popular client devices types including PCs (Windows and Mac OS), iOS, Android, Smart TVs, game consoles, and more. Azure Media Services provides the reliability of a cloud platform backed by a global network of Microsoft operated data centers.



A principal goal of adding Azure Media Services as a destination within Wirecast is to make it as easy as possible for streaming content creators to take advantage of all the cloud has to offer. With the latest version of Wirecast, users will be able to create preset templates so that they can log into their Azure Media Services account and start streaming with only a couple of clicks.



This integration will be available in Wirecast 6.0, slated for release in Q4 2014. Wirecast 6 will be demonstrated at IBC on stand 7.C12. Priced from $495 to $995, this feature-filled upgrade adds powerful new production capabilities, streamlined workflows, and expanded content source options. Customers who own Wirecast can upgrade to Wirecast 6 Studio for $149 and to Wirecast Pro 6 for $295.



