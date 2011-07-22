IBC and FMC Offer Post-Production Training

IBC and Future Media Concepts (FMC) team up again this year to offer Apple, Avid and Adobe post-production workshops at IBC2011, 8–13 September.



“The IBC Certified Training programme highlights IBC’s commitment to serve the needs of individuals within broadcasting and electronic media and to continually provide the platforms to support the industry,” commented Michael Crimp, CEO, IBC. “We are proud to be working again with FMC. The high standards that they deliver, the relevance of their courses and the skills of the presenters will ensure that the programme is a worthwhile investment for any post-production professional.”



IBC and FMC have joined forces to offer two-day Apple Final Cut Studio workshops, two-day Avid Editing workshops and a single, one-day Adobe Production Premium workshop. For the convenience of attendees, the full schedule is offered twice and repeats itself between Thursday 8 and Sunday 12 September. The sessions are intended to support the career and technical goals of post-production professionals, and are designed to maximise their creativity and efficiency on the software. Sessions are taught by FMC-Certified Instructors and culminate in an optional, one-hour certification test on Friday 9, Sunday 11 or Monday 12 September.



“The toolset available for post-production is ever changing, and the top talent in the business is always pushing the envelope to make the most of what’s available. Software is becoming more complex and the need for cutting-edge training has never been that evident,” said Ben Kozuch, FMC Conferences president and co-founder. “FMC workshops help professionals keep pace. Our instructors are well-known for their ability to lead objective and relevant, hands-on sessions that ensure participants maximise the experience. After last year’s success at IBC, we are glad to have the opportunity to return to IBC for another round of effective Apple, Avid, and Adobe training.”



Presenters include Jeff Greenberg, principal instructor, FMC; Robbie Carman, colorist and vice president, Amigo Media LLC; Abba Shapiro, writer/producer/director, Shapiro Video & Multimedia; Yossy Tessone, Apple- and Avid-certified instructor, FMC; Luisa Winters, certified Adobe instructor, FMC; and Sean Casella, Apple-certified trainer and Adobe-certified instructor, FMC.



Apple topics will include, but are not limited to: understanding the brand new FCP X, working with the new colour tools, maximising efficiency, workflow and advanced techniques for Final Cut Studio. Avid topics will cover advanced trimming techniques, optimising Media Composer settings for efficiency, tools like Marquee, ScriptSync and PhraseFind and SpeedFX. Adobe topics include Dynamic Link and Round-tripping in Adobe Production Premium, colour correction with After Effects and Premiere, Animating Text in Photoshop Extended and more.





