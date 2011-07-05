I- Movix to show prototype ultra-slow-motion system at IBC2011

Belgian slow motion specialist I-Movix will unveil a system it says will break new ground in ultra slow motion at IBC 2011. The system will enable images to be captured at higher frame rates and enable replay at greater resolution than before.

Slow-motion replays have been used in sports for several decades, but recently technical advances have led to more extreme levels that can shed new light on commonplace events ranging from an egg breaking to a person sneezing. The key lies in capturing events at much greater frame rates from 150fps to 10,000fps typically, requiring higher-quality cameras.

As well as its new ultra-slow-motion system, I-Movix will be showing at IBC the latest version of its SprintCam Vvs HD, the ultra-slow-motion system for live HD broadcast production. Featuring the existing SprintCam technology, SprintCam Vvs HD operates at frame rates up to 2700fps in 1080i50 or up to 5800fps in 720p60 (200 times slower than live action) and provides instant replay at native HD resolution and image quality.





In addition to a dual output that allows a camera operator to shoot and record at the same time, segmented memory, ramping of speed within a replay, and integration of both live- and replay-view on the viewfinder, new features include a totally new operational control panel (OCP) with a more user-friendly design and extra functionality. The 3-D slow-motion capture option also is available on demand.