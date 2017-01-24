Hybrik Now Supports Cloud-Based ProRes Transcoding

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—Hybrik has covered all its bases for the transcoding of Apple ProRes operating points, announcing that its cloud-based media processing now supports encoding and decoding for the format.

Hybrik’s transcoding pipeline allows for the transcoding of ProRes content directly from an Amazon AWS S3 storage object without creating an intermediate file. This new capability will enable more ProRes-based workflows in the cloud.

Based on Amazon’s AWS cloud platform, Hybrik’s service provides transcoding, quality control, accelerated file transfer, large-scale storage, and streaming to deliver optimized video.