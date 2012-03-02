Human Circuit introduces 451 workflow media management for news editing

Human Circuit has introduced 451, a new integrated workflow media management tool for television broadcast newsroom editing that uses MOS (Media Object Server) Gateway and ENPS with Adobe Premiere Pro.

As part of an ENPS newsroom, 451 provides an efficient and familiar way for newsroom editors to access media, edit content and contribute to news production.

The new 451 hardware and software enhances the ENPS newsroom by enabling Adobe Premiere Pro 5.5, and higher, to be used as a newsroom editor. The new product is a software plug-in for Adobe Premiere Pro that allows video editors to view rundowns and see story status from within the Adobe Premiere editing suite.

A 451 MOS gateway application is installed on the 451 platform to enable communication from the newsroom editors to ENPS.