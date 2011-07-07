Houston LPTV station increases channel capacity with Harmonic processing

KHLM, a Houston-based low-power television station owned and operated by Lotus Communications, has deployed Harmonic's video processing solutions to increase channel capacity from six channels up to eight digital channels within the 19.39Mb/s ATSC stream.

The increased channel capacity is providing KHLM with more channels, giving viewers more content choices and bringing new revenue opportunities to the station.

Harmonic's Electra multiservice encoders, ProStream 1000 stream processing platform and NMX Digital Service Manager are used together to compress and manage the eight video channels. A major factor in providing broadcast video quality at a low bit rate is Harmonic's DiviTrackIP statistical multiplexing technology.