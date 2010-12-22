Hosa Technology develops powered speaker cables

Hosa Technology has introduced the PPC-100 Series, a range of powered speaker cables. By incorporating both shielded power and shielded audio lines into a single cable, the PPC-100 Series provides a convenient solution for interconnecting mixing consoles and powered studio reference monitors.

Offering XLR3F and NEMA 5-15P to XLR3M and IEC C13 connectivity, the PPC-100 Series combines superior cable and workmanship to solve the issue of cable management in the studio environment, representing a clear upgrade to pairing an XLR interconnect with a conventional, unshielded power cord, resulting in improved audio performance and noticeably more organized cable runs.

The cables incorporate UL-approved, 14 AWG shielded power coupled with a shielded 24 AWG audio interconnect featuring industry-standard Neutrik X Series XLR connectors to deliver line-level audio signals. With 3ft fans on both ends, the PPC-100 cables provide ample length to accommodate connection of both audio and power.

Available in 10ft, 25ft, 50ft, 75ft and 100ft lengths, all models in Hosa Technology’s PPC-100 Series are now shipping.