Hollywood Studio Deploys TVUPack for Live Web Streaming

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. – TVU Networks announced that Hollywood production studio TheStream.tv has deployed TVUPack mobile IP video transmission solutions to deliver live HD video from on-location.



TheStream.tv creates and distributes both live and on-demand interactive entertainment via its Web site, YouTube, and other online video streaming platforms. Broadcasting from its studios in Hollywood, TheStream.tv produces more than 30 regularly scheduled online programs covering a wide range of subjects including television and film, healthy lifestyles, sports and technology.



As an Web-centric media company fighting for viewership in an ultra-competitive space, TheStream.tv made a strategic decision to focus on airing a greater amount of live programming that was tied to events that are important to their target audience. To accomplish this goal, TheStream.tv needed to augment its live capabilities with portable, mobile solution capable of delivering live video from on-location.



“We have a production facility in Hollywood that enables us to produce content that rivals what you see from over the air broadcasters. However, we were tethered to the studio if we wanted to go live, which limited us in some of the shows we wanted to do. Often times going live from on-location meant a costly or a complicated setup for our camera crews and it just wasn’t worth it,” said Susan Wrenn, CEO and managing partner of TheStream.tv.



With its ability to stream HD-quality video over multiple cellular, Wifi, and Ethernet connections combined with its simple operation, TVUPack gave TheStream.tv a powerful and flexible tool to go live from on-location. “The TVUPack was an intriguing solution to us because we needed a video streaming solution that was portable and, perhaps of greater significance, reliable - and would let us go live from anywhere, regardless of whether or not we had access to a hard wired Internet connection,” Wrenn said.



With TVUPack, theStream.tv has been able to expand its live capabilities and cover more live events that are pertinent to its audience. For example, TheStream.tv was able to put the TVUPack to the test during a recent red carpet movie premiere at the famed TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. Partnering with the AMC movie theater chain, theStream ran a three-hour live show to cover the event that featured a combination of studio hosts, pre-recorded content and frequent live interviews with the film’s stars directly from the red carpet via the TVUPack.