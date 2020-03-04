Hitachi’s CU-HD550 Updates Headline Its 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Hitachi Kokusai Electric America plans to make its recently launched CU-HD550 camera control unit the center of its 2020 NAB Show presentation, with a number of new features to showcase to attendees.

The CU-HD550 was first introduced at the 2019 NAB Show New York, designed for 1080p60 video production. At the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas, Hitachi will demonstrate new dual-workflow functionality for CU-HD550 that enables parallel HDR/SDR acquisition with a single camera by providing separate video sharing adjustments for HDR and SDR outputs.

CU-HD550 also has added a configuration for single-link 12G-SDI output for transforming natively-acquired 1080p video to 4K resolution. This 4K output functionality supports HDR when used with an HDR-enabled camera, while the color matrix of the 12Gbps SDI output can be switched between ITU-Rec.709 and BT.2020 color spaces.

In addition to the CU-HD550, Hitachi plans to show its companion CA-HF550 camera adapter and its SK-HD1800 studio and field production camera.

These products will all be on display at Hitachi’s booth, C4409, during the 2020 NAB Show, April 18-22 in Las Vegas.