Hitachi to Demo 4K Broadcast Camera at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Hitachi Kokusai will demonstrate its SK-UHD4000 broadcast 4K Ultra-HDTV camera at the 2015 NAB Show. It uses standard 2/3-inch B4 mount HDTV lenses, eliminating need for optically degenerative lens mount adapters. This lets broadcasters use their existing HDTV lenses and production workflows to shoot 4K-video.

The camera’s new low-noise 2/3-inch MOS sensors acquire video images with no smear, high sensitivity, high resolution and increased power efficiency. New developments in lens aberration correction allow the camera to correct optical flaws in even the most expensive HDTV lenses.

The camera uses a patented 4-port RGB prism combined with four sensors, two being green, to deliver the 4K performance of a 35mm single color filter array sensor in a standard portable camera chassis. This design avoids the artifacts of color separation from the single color filter array sensors used in most current 4K cameras.

By capturing images in its red, green, blue color components, the SK-UHD4000 generates color resolution superior to single-sensor 4K cameras. Other features include independent 2K cutout from the 4K raster, the ability to switch the 4K transport stream from squared vision to 2-sample interleave, level-A/B switchable 3G HD-SDI and simultaneous multi-format (2K and 4K) outputs.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Hitachi Kokusai will be in booth SL3910. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.