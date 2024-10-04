Hitachi Kokusai Will Showcase Two 4K UHD Cameras Systems at NAB Show New York

SOUTHWICK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai will focus on two 4K UHD camera systems built for live video production during 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10 at the Javits Center in New York.

The company’s SK-UHD7000 incorporates three 2/3-inch CMOS image sensors with native 4K resolution to enable the capture of 3840x2160 UHD video. The global shutter technology in the sensors minimizes unwanted artifacts, such as flickering and banding, which could otherwise occur when capturing video on TV sets, at event venues and in worship environments with LED lighting and large LED displays, the company said.

The camera was built to ensure extraordinary sensitivity and consistent results for 4K productions across diverse scenarios. For example, its sensitivity of F11 at 59.94 frames enables high-quality acquisition in low lighting conditions, while a signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) of 62 dB provides ultra-quiet images, Hitachi Kokusai said.

These qualities and all other performance benefits carry over to the SK-UHD7000-S2, a nearly identical model built for users who want high-quality 1080p productions today and a cost-effective path to 4K/UHD in the future. The latter is achieved through a license-upgrade option that provides immediate entry to the 4K/UHD production world, it said.

Introduced in April at NAB Show, Hitachi Kokusai’s DK-H700 4K box camera sits at the opposite end of the design scale, providing users with a compact POV solution that can reliably support focused applications in professional AV, government, broadcast and venue applications. Using the same UHD sensor as the DK-H700, SK-UHD7000 and SK-UHD7000-S2, the DK-H700 blends effortlessly with these cameras, the company said.

The DK-H700 is a multiformat solution that complies with ITU-R.BT-2020 wide color gamut specs and operates within Rec. BT.2100 High Dynamic Range standards. These qualities allow content creators to produce independent programs in a dual workflow configuration for HDTV or UHD SDI output formats, it said.

