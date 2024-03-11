Hitachi Kokusai To Highlight 4K Box Camera At 2024 NAB Show

SOUTHWICIK, Mass.—Hitachi Kokusai will feature its now-shipping DK-H700 4K box camera designed for high-end broadcast, professional AV and government applications at the 2024 NAB Show, April 13-17, in Las Vegas.

Shown as a reference display at the 2023 NAB Show, the new box camera offers smooth operability as well as enables artistic capabilities and produces visually striking quality. Offering advanced digital signal processing and HDR support, the DK-H700 relies on three 2/3-inch RGB CMOS image sensors, each of which has 8.3 million pixels. Together, the sensors, digital signal processing and HDR support produce sharp, clear images with minimal noise, lifelike color and high sensitivity, Hitachi Kokusai said.

The DK-H700 is a multi-format solution that complies with ITU-R.BT-2020 wide color gamut specs and operates within REC BT2100 High Dynamic Range standards. These allow content creators to produce independent programs in a dual workflow configuration for both HDTV and/or UHD SDI output formats, the company said.

The new DK-H700 offers a ¼ ND filter that can produce a shallow depth of field with the iris open, which adds to artistic value and reduces the moiré effect on video walls. Providing the ability to produce shallow depth of field while also having 2/3-inch native global shutter sensors for maximum depth of field, the camera offers the best of both worlds, it said.

“This offers a versatile solution for customers across all of Hitachi Kokusai’s business verticals and shines in studio-based news production, indoor and outdoor venues, and even brings a premium level of detailed reality to ophthalmology and other medical procedures,” said Kenneth Cyr, national sales manager.

“We are excited to show our customers how the DK-H700 can play the lead role in their productions or used to complement larger shoots when paired with our SK-UHD7000 Series of 4K/UHD cameras.”

The company also will demonstrate its SK-UHD7000 Series, including the now-shipping SK-UHD7000-S2 camera introduced last year. The SK-UHD7000-S2 is a multi-format camera with an affordable license option for 4K.

