Hitachi HDTV Cams Join University of North Alabama’s Sports Production Team

WOODBURY, N.Y.—The University of North Alabama recruited Hitachi Kokusai’s Z-HD5000 HDTV cameras when the athletic department was required to upgrade and expand its production capabilities to handle streaming broadcasts for ESPN+.

Now that UNA has joined Division I’s Atlantic Sun Conference, the school has games broadcast on the sports network’s streaming service. As part of its preparations, it acquired four Z-HD5000 cameras. The school uses them for baseball, basketball, football, soccer, softball and volleyball broadcasts.

In addition to broadcasts for ESPN+, the cameras are also used to feed large video boards and record footage for highlight reels.

Eddy Forsythe, UNA’s athletics broadcast/video coordinator, praised the Z-HD5000’s visual quality and the camera’s ability to adapt to varied lighting conditions. He was also pleased with the ease of use of the cameras to be able to train students who assist with broadcasts.