Hitachi Cameras Add HDR Capability

WOODBURY, N.Y.—Hitachi will use the upcoming Telemundo Cine Video Television Expo in Mexico City to debut its upgraded UHD 4K and HDTV broadcast cameras that now feature HDR imaging capability.

Z-HD6000

Among the cameras now featuring HDR technology includes the SK-UHD4000 UHD studio/field camera and the Z-HD6000 HDTV studio/field production camera system. The Z-HD5000, SK-HD1000 and SK-HD1300 cameras will be on display at the Telemundo Cine expo with the HDR upgrade as well.

The company says it will offer customers that purchase a new Hitachi camera before Sept. 30 the HDR feature at no additional cost.

The Telemundo Cine Video Television Expo will take place at the Mexico City World Trade Center from June 28-July 1.