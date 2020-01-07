Hisense TV Lineup Touts ULED, Smart Home Features at CES 2020

LAS VEGAS—TV brand Hisense took the opportunity of the CES 2020 stage to introduce its 2020 lineup of TV models that utilize a wide variety of technologies, from ULED to multiple content platforms to smart home capabilities.

A number of the TVs that Hisense introduced include its patented ULED technology meant to provide enhanced picture quality. One model featuring this is the H9G Quantum Dot series at its new batch of upgrades like the addition of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos image and sound technologies, as well as local dimming zones paired with Quantum Dot. The H9G has also added a built-in Google Assistant feature for voice control of the TV and other smart home devices. Similar features have been added to Hisense’s H8G Quantum series 75-inch model.

There was also the H65G series, a 4K UHD TV that features Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual: X, Motion Rate Technology and Bluetooth Audio, available in six different screen sizes.

A new model from Hisense that was on display is the L5 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV, which the company describes as a model to bring a cinema-like experience to any room. The L5 features a blue laser light source that can produce high-resolution and detailed images without light dispersion, says Hisense. Fast-moving images appear smooth and precise, and the model features embedded speakers with a dbx-tv audio experience.

Hisense also has a number of models that incorporate the Roku TV streaming platform. The R8F series is Hisense’s first 4K ULED Roku TV model and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, as well as featuring Motion Rate processing technology. The R6E3 Series is a 4k UHD model TV that features more than 8 million pixels with DTS Studio Sound and can be controlled by Alexa or Google Assistant devices.

The company also has a TV model that is designed specifically for the cord cutters and streamers, the H4G series. The model is equipped with built-in Wi-Fi and offers 2K pictures. It also can be controlled by Alexa or Google Assistant devices.

Updates were also made to Hisense’s XD9G 4K ULED XD TV, which was first unveiled at CES 2019. It now features Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

All of these TV models are on display at Hisense’s booth, 10039 in the Central Hall during CES 2020.

For more information, visit www.hisense-usa.com.