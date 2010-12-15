Hiltron to showcase latest products at DABSAT MENA

German satellite communications distributor, integrator and manufacturer Hiltron will showcase its products and services to the Middle East and North Africa broadcast and telecom market at CABSAT MENA in the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, Feb. 8-10, 2011.

Hiltron's primary role is the provision of turnkey systems including design, manufacturing, supply, installation, commissioning, training and support. The company offers complete solutions for fixed and mobile microwave broadcast links; DVB MPEG DSNG systems; L Band and IF Band fiber-optic systems; DVB-T encoding and multiplexing headends; ATM/SDH/PDH/IP transport networks; DVB-S/S2 satellite uplink stations for TV, radio and data transmission; VSAT systems, TVRO systems for cable headends or terrestrial retransmission; and IPTV headend antenna systems.

The latest addition to the Hiltron product range is the HDCU-E, a combined ice-sensing and dish-heating system for use with large satellite antennas in high-altitude or high-latitude locations.