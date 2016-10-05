Trending

Henry Engineering Presents System Alert Monitor

SEAL BEACH, CALIF.—Henry Engineering would like to introduce customers to SAM, or System Alert Monitor. The new system is described by the company as a “watchdog” that monitors equipment and systems in a broadcast facility.

SAM is able to monitor up to 15 status inputs from station equipment. When a fault is detected, SAM can generate a visual, audible or email alert. The system also can detect a ringing phone line.

Henry Engineering will make SAM available to customers starting in November at a price of $695.