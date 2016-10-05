Henry Engineering Presents System Alert Monitor

SEAL BEACH, CALIF.—Henry Engineering would like to introduce customers to SAM, or System Alert Monitor. The new system is described by the company as a “watchdog” that monitors equipment and systems in a broadcast facility.

SAM is able to monitor up to 15 status inputs from station equipment. When a fault is detected, SAM can generate a visual, audible or email alert. The system also can detect a ringing phone line.

Henry Engineering will make SAM available to customers starting in November at a price of $695.