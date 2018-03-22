HBO Goes With Wazee Digital for Archiving Needs

DENVER—Wazee Digital won’t be needing to borrow a friend’s password to have access to HBO as the company is now working with the premium cable network to archive its sports content.

The Wazee Digital Core platform is being implemented to digitize and archive HBO sports content that is currently stored on videotape formats. The conversion will allow HBO to preserve this deteriorating content while also providing access to the archive for stakeholders that need the content.

Core is a software-as-a-service platform built for the cloud. Core can manage complex tasks of video acquisition, workflow, universal access, metadata management and automated delivery. In addition, Core provides cloud storage that can scale with the size of a digital library.

To ensure the digital preservation of HBO’s analog and digital videotape formats, Core is using AS-02 MXF versioning. HBO’s MXF-wrapped assets serve as master files that can accommodate input and output formats, while flexible metadata support aids in search and discovery.

Credentialed internal HBO users and other stakeholders now have access to Core to search, explore and download content from the archive.