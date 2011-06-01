Harris unveils targeted advertising advancements at two cable industry events

Harris unveiled its latest advancements in media software for the cable industry at the recent CableLabs Interoperability Event on Advanced Advertising. The Targeted Advertising platform will also be shown at The Cable Show (June 14-16 in Chicago), where Harris will exhibit in the CableNET technology showcase pavilion.

The Harris Targeted Advertising platform is built to help cable networks and other service operators uncover alternate revenue sources through interactive, targeted and addressable advertising — an important evolutionary approach as consumers increasingly time-shift their TV viewing habits.

Harris will showcase how its Targeted Advertising platform provides traffic and billing functionality to linear and nonlinear scheduling (VOD, digital out-of-home, streaming media) for service operators, cable networks, broadcast, mobile and digital out-of-home advertising models.

Harris will also demonstrate support of the AD-ID Asset ID tagging standard within its Targeted Advertising platform.