Harmonic Unveils Edge Computer Module Extending CableOS Cloud-Native Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic announced extensions to its CableOS access platform, including a major enhancement that enables cable operators to deploy compute resources via their IP access networks and leverage distributed cloud-native applications, such as 5G OpenRAN, flexible DOCSIS MAC and video CDN.

The combination of the new features and its cloud-native DOCSIS and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) XGS and 10G EPON applications, raises the bar for access platforms, the company said.

"Multi-access edge computing is going to play a pivotal role in the future of wireline and 5G wireless networks, revolutionizing the cable industry's service delivery opportunities," said Gil Katz, senior vice president, Cable Access Business Operations at Harmonic. "We're excited to again break new ground, offering the first cloud-native solution capable of simultaneously running flexible MAC, Open Caching streaming video delivery and other critical applications at the deep edge of the access network.”

Harmonic developed its new edge compute module in partnership with Intel, the company said. It is designed to be deployed in the same Ripple+ network edge platform (also called a node) as the company’s remote-PHY and remote-OLT modules. Doing so extends CableOS cloud to the deep edge of the access network.

The company is featuring CableOS and its new extensions at the ongoing virtual SCTE-ISBE Expo , Oct. 12-15.

Asaf Matatyaou, Harmonic vice president of solutions and product management, Cable Access Business, will take part in a panel discussion with Intel. The session “Utilizing Distributed Software and Multipurpose Computing for DAA” is scheduled to occur in the Imagine Zone, Oct. 14, from 11-11:30 a.m. ET.