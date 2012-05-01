Harmonic releases next generation of ACE

Harmonic announced the next generation of its ACE (Agile Compression Engine), designed to deliver a new level of transcoding density with high video quality for multiscreen applications.

With the new multiscreen transcoding functionality, the ProStream 1000 with ACE is capable of transcoding up to 20 HD streams and 80 adaptive streaming profiles in a single, dense, power-efficient 1RU appliance. As a key component of Harmonic's multiscreen solution suite, the ProStream 1000 with ACE is integrated with Harmonic's ProMedia file transcoders, adaptive bit-rate packager and origin server, and MediaGrid active storage system, enabling seamless and operationally-efficient deployment of multiscreen services.

By integrating multiscreen functionality into the ProStream 1000 with ACE — which currently supports more than 18,000 broadcast television channels worldwide — Harmonic enables customers to quickly launch superior-quality streaming video services while lowering capital and operating expenses. The combination of broadcast and multiscreen formats, including Apple HTTP Live Streaming, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, MPEG-DASH and Adobe HTTP Dynamic Streaming, allows programmers, pay-TV operators, and terrestrial broadcasters to deliver high-quality video to traditional set-top boxes and devices like tablets, smartphones, connected TVs or PCs simultaneously without compromising on functionality or density.