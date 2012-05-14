Harmonic introduces Iris 2.0

Harmonic has introduced Iris 2.0, the newest version of its video quality monitoring and analytics software suite.

Featuring an enhanced graphical user interface and integration with several of the industry's leading monitoring solutions, Iris 2.0 enables service providers to monitor and analyze their use of Harmonic broadcast encoders in real time, using the data to help optimize bandwidth and video quality.

Iris delivers video quality monitoring, global channel availability and source profiling measurements for hundreds of programs, both in real time and historically for up to one year. Working in tandem with the Harmonic NMX Digital Service Manager video network management system, Iris collects data from Harmonic Electra and Ion encoders and presents it as a comprehensive set of user-friendly charts, reports and dashboards. As a result, service providers can monitor and analyze their sources and programming over time; achieve better statmux pool balancing, bit rate allocation, and homogeneity of video quality; and ultimately increase end-customer satisfaction.

Iris 2.0 features an intuitive Web-based graphical user interface for real-time monitoring and analytics, as well as post-analytics and reporting. Using a sophisticated combination of monitoring dashboards, high-quality graphs, analytics reports and interactive channel/pool reports, users can now better visualize complex analysis and monitoring results for quick identification and response to video quality issues.