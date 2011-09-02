Harmonic extends Spectrum media server line

Harmonic announced new additions to its Omneon Spectrum media server product line. The new Omneon MediaDeck 7000, a fully integrated four-channel media server system, offers high capacity, performance, and modularity in a convenient 1RU form factor. In addition, the company is adding new I/O modules to its recently introduced Omneon MediaPort 7000 Series that supports MPEG-2 encode and simultaneous generation of H.264 proxies.

The MediaDeck 7000 system is the newest member of the Spectrum media server family, and it offers multiple-codec playback, up/down/crossconversion, HD/SD simulcast capabilities, and two-channel modularity. Supporting all members of the MediaPort 7000 family of I/O modules, the MediaDeck 7000 server is ideal for applications requiring two to four channels in an integrated 1RU package.

Harmonic has extended the MediaPort 7000 Series with the release of the MediaPort 7300, which adds MPEG-2 encode capability to the product line, extending the family's already broad codec support. The MediaPort 7000 Series also now streamlines ingest workflows with real-time high-quality H.264 proxy generation available on all models, including the new MediaPort 7300.