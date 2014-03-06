Harmonic Boosts Primary Distribution Offering With New ProView 8000 Series

SAN JOSE, CALIF.— Harmonic announced the ProView 8000 family of multiformat integrated receiver-decoders that optimize primary distribution of video content over satellite or IP delivery networks. The ProView 8100 distributes video at resolutions up to 1080p50/60.



Designed to enhance single-channel commercial decoding applications, the ProView 8100 supports advanced decoding, descrambling, and frame-rate conversion from a single rack unit, decreasing rack space and energy consumption. Decoding of MPEG-2/MPEG-4 AVC SD or HD video transport streams eases the transition from legacy to modern delivery networks. Frame-rate conversion allows up- and down-conversion of content shot at one frame rate but targeted for distribution at a different frame rate. The flexible IRD supports multiple input options, including DVB-S/S2, DVB-ASI, and IP, and outputs to ASI and IP. Advanced descrambling capabilities further improve workflow efficiencies, eliminating the need for a separate descrambler. An intuitive Web-based graphical user interface lowers the learning curve for operators. The ProView 8100 can act as a stand-alone unit or as part of a widely dispersed primary distribution network under the control of Harmonic’s DMS video distribution management system. DMS remotely manages large device populations.



The ProView 8100 is the latest addition to the Harmonic IRD product portfolio, which includes the multichannel ProView 7100 and ProView 7000. The ProView 7100 is a single-rack-unit, scalable, multiformat IRD, transcoder and MPEG stream processor, and the ProView 7000 is a scalable receiver, DVB descrambler, multiformat video decoder, and MPEG stream processor, which is ideal for digital turnaround processing, full transport stream descrambling and decoding applications.