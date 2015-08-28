Harmonic and Dimetis Support DVB-T2 HEVC Trials in Germany

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic has teamed up with German IP broadcaster Dimetis to create a fully integrated field test system to accelerate the distribution of next-generation terrestrial TV services in Germany.

Harmonic ElectraX2 media processor

The test system is a combination of Harmonic’s Electra X2 media processor, ProStream 9100 high-density stream processor, DiviTrackIP statistical multiplexing technology, and NMX Digital Service Manager integrated with Dimetis’ BOSS BROADCAST Manager, providing migration to the DVB-T2 and HEVC video compression standards.

The transition to DVB-T2 improves spectrum efficiency, SD to HD service enhancement, superior video quality, Dolby Digital Plus/AAC audio support, and DVB subtitles. With HEVC, DVB-T2 enables broadcasters to deliver more services per channel.

Harmonic and Dimetis will demonstrate the DVB-T2 HEVC field test system at booths 1.B20 and 1.B30 during IBC 2015, which runs from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.