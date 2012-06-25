HARMAN’s AKG debuts PR4500 ENG pocket receiver

HARMAN’s AKG has debuted the PR4500 ENG pocket receiver. The receiver builds on AKG’s WMS4500 series by incorporating new ENG and EFP mounting clips and flexible swivel mounts, allowing it to be positioned on virtually any camera.

When matched with the transmitters of the WMS4500 series, the PR4500 is designed to deliver AKG’s proven sound quality. The compact bodypack transmitter and rugged finish add to the unit’s durability.

Ideal for demanding ENG applications, the receiver provides antenna diversity for reliability. Coupled with the HT4500 and PT4500 wireless transmitters, the PR4500 delivers maximum mobility to the recording process without worrying about cables or wires getting in the way.