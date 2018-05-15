Harman Announces New Studer Vista 5 Black Edition Mixing Console

SEOUL, South Korea — Harman Professional Solutions, parent of broadcast equipment maker Studer, has announced the availability of the Studer Vista 5 Black Edition console, which, the company says, has been designed for a more budget-conscious user, and applications such as radio and TV broadcast, OB trucks and houses of worship.

Leveraging the Studer Infinity Core processor, the Vista 5 Black Edition adds advanced capabilities to the Studer Vista 5 M3 mixing console platform, while providing a scalable mixing system that delivers full processing redundancy. Mark Hosking, director, of broadcast sales at Harman Professional Solutions, adds that it delivers “the sound quality our customers expect from Studer products,” in a more cost effective, yet full featured console.

Available in 22-, 32- and 44-fader sizes, Studer Vista 5 Black Edition consoles also feature Studer’s proprietary Vistronics interface and FaderGlow technology, dynamic EQ plug-ins and full Core redundancy with up to 1,000 MEQs (Mono Equivalent Channels).

Harman claims that this IT-friendly solution allows customers to run Studer’s real-time audio processing on their own server hardware just by adding a standard PCIe Infinity CoreLink card. And it supports Studer’s Infinity Core product line, including the Infinity Core 300, 600 and 1000, as well as the new Studer Infinity Core Commercial Off-the-Shelf solution.

